The Hamas terrorist organization announced Tuesday evening that Yahya Sinwar, the terrorist organization's leader in the Gaza Strip, will replace Ismail Haniyeh as the leader of the organization's political bureau following Haniyeh's assassination in Tehran last week.

Sinwar is one of the masterminds behind the massacre of October 7, 2023, in which 1,200 Israelis were murdered and 250 were taken hostage into Gaza, where 115 remain in captivity 10 months later.

Red alert sirens were activated in many localities in southern Israel shortly after the announcement was made, including in Sderot and Ashkelon.

The IDF announced that following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in southern Israel, approximately three launches were identified crossing from northern Gaza. One launch was intercepted and the rest fell in open areas. No injuries were reported.