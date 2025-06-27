הקמת שכונת "נופי גדעון" בקדומים דוברות

A few months after the attack where Gidon Peri was murdered in the Bar-On industrial area, last night (Friday) the Kedumim Regional Council established a new neighborhood named after him - Nofei Gidon.

The neighborhood, located west of Kedumim, constitutes an important asset aimed at expanding the settlement's borders and establishing Israeli sovereignty.

The initiative was led and pushed for almost a year by Kedumim Local Council Head Ozel Vatik and the Nachala movement as part of a regional expansion plan of Kedumim westward.

Kedumim paved the way to the hilltop, built infrastructure, and landscaped the area to allow for construction. During the night, 12 buildings were placed there and ten young families with their children were brought in by the Nachala movement. They will observe the coming Shabbat on the hill accompanied by many young people and adults from Kedumim.

The area where the neighborhood is established is not far from the site of the attack that occurred last January on Route 55, where three Israeli citizens were murdered.

The initiative integrates into a broad strategic vision presented by Vatik to the Prime Minister, to create a settlement continuum over 10,000,000 square meters of state land - connecting between the backbone of the mountain, Kedumim and Shomron to central Israel and Route 6.

In addition to residential buildings, the neighborhood already includes an office for the council head, electricity and water infrastructures, benches, signage, and trash bins.

Vatik stated, "This neighborhood was not established out of anger but out of faith and vision. We are looking forward and building the future of settlement. After a year of attacks and Jewish murders, we will build, strengthen, and establish our sovereignty on the ground. 'Nofei Gidon' is our answer - Zionist, educational, and security - to the neglected hills and spaces that slipped away. This is just the beginning of correcting the severe mistakes brought upon us by the cursed Oslo Agreement."

The Nachala movement stated: "This is a pioneering move preceded by the dedication of the core families over a long period in joint work with the Kedumim Council. The settlement process in Nofei Gidon is part of a large settlement system in Judea, Samaria, and Gaza Strip."