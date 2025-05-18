Reports from Gaza indicate that Dr. Zakaria Sinwar, brother of senior Hamas figures Yahya and Mohammed Sinwar, was killed in an Israeli airstrike targeting the Nuseirat refugee camp. Two of his children, who were with him at the time, were also reportedly killed.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) carried out the precision strike late Friday night, aiming at what was described as a high-value target. The operation was conducted by the Israeli Air Force.

Earlier, the Saudi television network Al-Hadath reported that the body of Mohammed Sinwar, the leader of Hamas in Gaza, was discovered in a tunnel in Khan Yunis that had been targeted by the IDF. The report stated that ten of Sinwar's aides were found alongside him, as well as the body of Mohammed Shabana, commander of the Rafah Brigade in Hamas's military wing. There was no indication that Abu Ubaida, the spokesperson for Hamas's military wing, was present in the tunnel during the strike.

Israeli officials responded to the report, stating that the defense establishment has not yet confirmed the death of Mohammed Sinwar.

Last week, during President Donald Trump's visit to Israel, the IDF targeted an underground command and control center located beneath the European Hospital in southern Gaza. Israel confirmed that the target of the strike was Mohammed Sinwar. The operation involved approximately 40 bunker-penetrating bombs, totaling around one ton in weight.

Dramatic footage from the recent strike shows Gaza residents walking in the area when sudden explosions occur, resulting in fire and significant destruction.

The IDF continues its operations against Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip, focusing on eliminating key figures and infrastructure associated with the organization's military activities.