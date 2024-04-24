The intermediate days of the Passover holiday will see extremely hot weather throughout the country, with the heat wave breaking only towards the weekend.

Wednesday will see a significant rise in temperatures, with heavy to extreme heat in most areas of Israel. During the morning hours, harsh eastern winds will blow in the north and mountains. Wednesday night will be partly cloudy.

Temperatures are expected to range between 33 degrees Celsius (91.4 degrees Fahrenheit) in Jerusalem and Ashdod to 36 (96.8) in Haifa; 37 (98.6) in Tel Aviv, Katzrin, and Be'er Sheva; 40 (104) in Tiberias and Eilat; and 41 (105.8) in Beit She'an.

Thursday will see heavy heat in most areas of Israel, and the heat will be heavy to extreme. Harsh winds will blow throughout the day.

Friday will see a significant drop in temperatures, though the weather will still be warmer than usual for the season inland and in the mountains. During the day, it will be partly cloudy and there may be haze, especially in southern and eastern Israel.

Saturday will see a drop in temperatures, especially inland and in the mountains, and there may be light rainfall.