Mark Levinis an American lawyer, author and radio personality. He is host of the syndicated radio show "The Mark Levin Show," as well as "Life, Liberty & Levin" on Fox News.

(JNS) So tired of the isolationists barking about the old and failed foreign policy of the past and insisting that they’ve uncovered the secret, new way forward—isolationism.

There’s nothing new or good about isolationism, which, in a word, is appeasement. It’s old and promotes war, such as World War II. Even worse, these knuckleheads can’t even coherently explain what they mean. Have you watched them on TV?

They’re too self-righteous in their ignorance to realize how absurd they sound. They don’t agree among themselves what the hell they’re talking about.

In fact, they’re so blind and self-important that they don’t see the new foreign policy taking place in real time, right in front of their eyes! That’s the mindset of ideological fanatics.

We are witnesses to a foreign policy unlike any since Reagan-Thatcher-John Paul II defeated the Soviet Union. It’s nothing like the recent failed policies we’ve seen in Iraq, Afghanistan, and elsewhere.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are together demonstrating how to deal with a genocidal terrorist regime, how to use diplomacy and military power, how to use Intel and special forces, how to use the media and public statements and more, to defeat the biggest terror-supporting regime on the planet.

It is and has been brilliant, and if all goes well, it will result in a transformed Middle East, an expansion of the Abraham Accords, and a world free of a nuclear terror regime. Together, they are achieving what 47 years of prior policies have not. This is a very big deal! This is a real peace plan.

Yet, the isolationists, such as “Chatsworth Qatarlson” (Tucker Carlson), are now turning on our president, as they’ve spent months demeaning Netanyahu. They prefer the likes of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who apparently is more MAGA (Make America Great Again) than Trump!

They wind up turning themselves into pretzels, actually characterizing the Iranian regime as oppressed and victimized! These reprobates have never been MAGA.

They have sought to hijack a movement they never created, claim to be its leaders and influencers and redefine it to accommodate their own perverse ideological views, to the extent they can rationally explain them.

They have clung to a movement they do not support. Hence, their hesitation in supporting our ally Israel, or outright opposition to it, in its righteous war of survival against the Iranian terrorist regime, which benefits the entire West.

It is a regime that has killed and maimed Americans, sought to assassinate the American president, threatens Israel with nuclear annihilation, seeks to slaughter millions of Israelis, has spread death and mayhem in Lebanon, Yemen, Gaza and Iraq and has aligned itself with Communist China, North Korea and Russia.

The isolationists tell us that to oppose this is to be a warmonger and anti-MAGA. Just close your eyes and cover your ears. They also don’t seem to care that they attract Marxists, Islamists and antisemites.

Some even openly promote and celebrate them. That’s not MAGA either. President Trump is a proud American patriot. He despises bigots. And he has done more than any president ever to fight antisemitism and anti-Americanism in our country. No, they’re not MAGA. But we’ve seen their likes before.