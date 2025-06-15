Open letter from Israel: Jews of America, demand Trump enter the war

Jews of the United States! Our brothers, Nation of Israel!

We are addressing you at a very historic moment.

We, a representative group of the people of Israel, active soldiers in the Israel Defense Forces, soldiers in the army reserves, and former soldiers and commanders, along with their families, have carried out an act of great heroism and courage, an act of great morality and justice led by the Government of Israel which we duly elected. We attacked the enemy of all humanity - Iran.

And we acted alone.

The small State of Israel is fighting against global evil — alone. Where is humanity and all life-loving people who aspire to justice and the triumph of good over evil? Where is the United States?

They say that President Trump gave us a “green light.” That isn’t enough. A superpower is sitting in a waiting position. Talking about a deal. Waiting for what? No one knows what surprises the evil regime of the Ayatollahs has prepared. And what about their allies — China, Russia?

In the meantime, we, our children, and our women are sitting in bomb shelters. I personally am writing this from a bomb shelter filled with 50 other people waiting for permission to exit and breathe fresh air. And you are sitting quietly in America, applauding our heroics and spirit of self-sacrifice for the future of the Jewish Nation and for the good of mankind.

True brotherhood demands more than this. I am afraid that your silence more closely resembles the abandonment of European Jewry during the Holocaust. And the equation I make with the Holocaust is not an exaggeration. Gigantic missiles with powerful warheads are being intercepted by our air force, but some have fallen on our cities.

Thank God we didn’t wait any longer to cripple Iran’s relentless goal of making nuclear bombs and destroying the Jewish State - a genocide which they proclaimed for all of the world to hear while the world reacted with silence and empty talk.

Jews of the United States, our brothers, Children of Israel — you are not permitted to sit silently any longer. There can be no negotiations and agreements with pure evil. We the Jewish People have learned that again and again.

We call upon you — arise, brothers! Demand from the President of the United States and from the forces of good which still remain in America to immediately enter into a STATE OF WAR against the global evil of Iran and its allies. Let the voice of bombs over Teheran, not talk of a deal, continue to speak out in our joint battle against evil.

Do not sit quietly. The blood of your brothers is being spilled.

Awaken, brothers.

Yosef Mendelevich, Former Prisoner of Zion