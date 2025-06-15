A serious accident occurred Saturday night on a highway near Monsey, New York, when a drunk driver struck four haredi pedestrians, including children.

The collision left two of the victims in critical condition, while two other children were reported to be in stable condition.

According to Monsey Scoop, the most severely injured is a four-year-old girl who was initially treated at the scene by volunteer EMTs from Rockland Hatzolah and transported to a local hospital. She was later transferred to Westchester Medical Center, where she remains in critical condition.

Simultaneously, a young man in his twenties was also evacuated in critical condition directly to Westchester Medical Center.

Two additional children sustained injuries and were transported directly to the same medical center. Their condition has been described as stable, with no immediate danger to their lives.

Emergency forces, including Hatzolah volunteers, Ramapo Police, fire department units, and members of Rockland Chaverim, responded to the scene. The driver responsible for the crash was trapped in his vehicle following the collision and was extricated by firefighters.