This week's weather is set for a dramatic transformation, from a slight cooling in the middle of the week to intense heat by the weekend.

According to forecaster Lior Sudri, Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a rise in temperatures, and the weather will become warm and dry, especially in central and southern Israel. Strong winds will blow in these areas, and dust may be present. There is also a chance of local rainfall in the afternoon.

On Wednesday, a significant drop in temperatures is expected, and temperatures will be slightly below the seasonal average. The weather will remain partly cloudy, with the possibility of local rainfall in the north and center during the morning hours.

Thursday will bring a stabilization of the weather, with partly cloudy to clear skies, and a slight increase in temperatures, especially in the inland areas.

Friday will be pleasant with an additional temperature rise, and it will become hotter and drier than usual.

The heat will peak on Saturday, with a significant rise in temperatures, bringing intense heat across most of the country, with extreme heat stress conditions expected.