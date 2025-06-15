זירת הנפילה בצפון דוברות מד"א

Sirens sounded on Sunday across northern and central Israel, Jerusalem, Judea and Samaria, and the Arava after the IDF identified missiles that were launched from Iran.

The IAF is operated to intercept and strike where necessary to eliminate the threat.

There were multiple reports of fallen projectiles in both northern and southern Israel. In the Lachish area, four people were lightly injured, and missile fragments hit a building and set a brush fire.

A projectile reportedly fell in the Haifa area, where MDA crews tended to seven individuals: a woman who was moderately injured, three who were lightly injured, and three who suffered shock.

The IDF stated that search and Rescue forces are operating in several locations across the country where reports of fallen projectiles were received.

This is the second barrage of missiles launched by Iran at Israel since noon. Following the first barrage, the IDF announced that most of the missiles were intercepted and that no reports of fallen projectiles were received.