It started with a cancer diagnosis. It's ending with an eviction notice.

Israeli mother Mimi Goldstein is watching her family's slow-motion financial collapse reach its final act.

Last week, she received 30 days to vacate their home with her six children.

The destruction began years ago when her husband Eli was diagnosed with cancer. Insurance covered only a fraction of treatments. The family maxed out credit cards, emptied savings, and borrowed from everyone they knew.

"We tried everything to save him," Mimi explains. Eli died anyway, leaving behind devastated children and crushing debt.

Medical bills continue arriving months after his death. Meanwhile, the family has no income to cover basic expenses, let alone the accumulated debt from years of hospital visits, medications, and treatments.

"I wake up every morning with a knot in my stomach so tight I can barely eat," Mimi wrote.

Cancer took their father. Now medical debt is taking their home.