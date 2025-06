Sirens sounded across northern and central Israel on Sunday afternoon after the IDF identified missiles launched from Iran toward the territory of the State of Israel.

The IDF stated that defensive systems are operating to intercept the threat.

Later, the IDF announced, "In the past hour, several missiles were launched from Iran toward the State of Israel. Most of them were intercepted."

No reports of fallen projectiles were received.

During the barrage, sirens also sounded in Jordan.