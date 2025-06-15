Netanyahu: 'Tehran is burning'

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed Israel’s recent military operations against Iran on Sunday evening, highlighting what he described as significant achievements.

“Our incredible pilots are now flying above the skies of burning Tehran,” Netanyahu said. “We are determined to complete the mission of removing the dual threat.”

He also called for national unity in these critical times. “Four of our citizens were killed in Tamra. I heard people cheering, and I am disgusted by it. Missiles do not distinguish between Jews and Arabs. They target us all. The enemy wants to destroy every one of us — and we are fighting this battle together.”

In a related interview with Fox News, Netanyahu explained the timing of the recent offensive. “We launched the attack now because we were facing an immediate and existential dual threat. First, Iran was close to using its enriched uranium to produce nuclear weapons, with a clear and explicit intention to destroy us. Second, they were racing to expand their ballistic missile arsenal.”

According to Netanyahu, Iran was on track to produce 3,600 new missiles per year. “In three years, that would mean 10,000 ballistic missiles, each weighing a ton and capable of reaching our cities at Mach 6 speeds — as we saw today. In six years, it would have grown to 20,000 missiles. No country can withstand that, certainly not a country the size of Israel. We had no choice but to act, not only to defend ourselves but to protect the world from this dangerous regime. The most dangerous regime in the world must not possess the most dangerous weapons.”

Netanyahu confirmed that Israel eliminated the head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard's intelligence division, along with his deputy. “We chose to act, because we had to. We saw enough enriched uranium for nine nuclear bombs. All they needed to do was weaponize it. We stopped it through targeted strikes. We’re hitting their nuclear sites. We took out their chief nuclear scientist, just like we wouldn’t have left Hitler’s scientists untouched. Would you? Of course not. We also targeted their senior command, and I can now confirm that just moments ago, we eliminated their intelligence chief and his deputy in Tehran.”

He added that Iran is trying to conceal the extent of the damage. “Mass evacuations are happening in Iran right now, but you’re not hearing about it — because they’re hiding it.”