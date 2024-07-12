The heat wave will peak on Friday, with especially high temperatures and heavy to extreme heat in most areas of Israel.

There is also a high chance of wildfires in various areas of Israel, especially in the southern Golan Heights, in the Jordan Valley, and in the Judean Desert. Residents of these areas are asked to take special precautions.

Saturday will bring relief from the heat, as temperatures drop to seasonal average. The oppressive heat will lessen in most areas of Israel, though it will still be felt somewhat along the coast and in various areas inland.

Sunday will see an additional drop in temperatures, and temperatures will drop to below seasonal average inland and in the mountains. There may also be light rainfall in northern Israel and along the coast.

Though the areas most likely to see rainfall are Netanya and north of Netanya, residents of Tel Aviv and Ashdod may also see light rainfall during the morning hours.