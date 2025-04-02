After two days of relatively high temperatures for the season, Israelis can expect a significant drop in temperatures.

Wednesday will be mostly clear, with temperatures dropping to seasonal average in most areas of Israel.

Thursday will be clear, with no significant change in temperatures.

Friday will be clear or partly cloudy, with an additional temperature drop, bringing temperatures below seasonal average.

Saturday will be partly cloudy, and in the morning hours there is a slight chance of rain, mostly in northern Israel and along the coastline. Temperatures will be slightly below seasonal average.

Sunday will see temperatures rise again, and towards mid-week, there is likely to be another heat wave, bringing temperatures of over 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit).