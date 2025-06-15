The official Iranian media outlet IRNA reported on Sunday that Israel detonated car bombs in the capital city of Tehran. According to reports, some of the explosions occurred in populated areas.

Two Gulf sources told Reuters that at least 14 Iranian nuclear scientists were eliminated in Israeli attacks over the weekend, some of whom were killed in the car bombings.

They also stated that an IDF drone hit a police station in Tehran, wounding several police officers.

Israeli officials denied the reports that Israel detonated car bombs in Iran.

According to Iranian reports, the death toll of the Israeli strikes since last Friday has risen to 128.

The IAF on Sunday struck the Mehrabad International Airport in western Tehran. This is the fourth airport that Israel has struck since the campaign began.

At the same time, dozens of fighter jets struck air defense systems and IRGC buildings in the capital.

The strikes came a short time after Minister of Defense Israel Katz published a strong statement on social media in which he wrote: "Tehran will face the same fate as Beirut."