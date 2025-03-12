An unseasonable heat wave, the likes of which have not been seen in Israel for several years, hit Israel on Wednesday and is expected to continue.

Over the course of Wednesday, temperatures will rise, reaching above seasonal average.

Thursday will see hot and dry weather. Along the coastline, in the lowlands, and in central Israel, temperatures will reach 33 degrees Celsius (91.4 degrees Fahrenheit), while in the Jordan Valley and Dead Sea areas, temperatures will reach 37 degrees Celsius (98.6 degrees Fahrenheit). Jerusalem's temperatures are expected to be relatively low, at just 29 (84.2) degrees.

On Purim itself, Friday and Saturday, temperatures will continue rising.

However, despite the temperature rise, humidity is not expected to increase significantly.