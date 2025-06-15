Against the backdrop of the war between Israel and Iran and escalating tensions across the Middle East, the Jewish community in Moldova has reported a sharp rise in antisemitic incidents following a series of troubling events over the weekend in the capital, Chisinau.

The Jewish community reports the desecration of dozens of graves at the Chisinau Jewish cemetery. This serious incident follows a wave of recent antisemitic episodes, including verbal abuse and threats against members of the Jewish community, antisemitic graffiti spray-painted on the wall of a synagogue, and the inclusion of highly questionable and revisionist Holocaust-related content in a newly published school history textbook.

"The escalation in the Middle East is accompanied by a wave of antisemitic incidents across Europe, underscoring the urgent need for heightened vigilance to protect Jewish communities throughout the continent,” said Rabbi Pinchas Zaltzman, Chief Rabbi of Moldova. “The direct confrontation between Israel and Iran, in particular, is fueling hatred and antisemitism around the world, and regrettably, Moldova is not immune.”

Rabbi Zaltzman added: “What we are witnessing here, the desecration of Jewish graves and the distortion of Holocaust history in educational materials — is not only an attack on the Jewish community but an assault on the fundamental values of any civilized society.”

The Chief Rabbi is calling on the Moldovan government and law enforcement agencies to act swiftly to stop this dangerous wave of antisemitism, to take all necessary steps to prevent further acts of vandalism against Jewish institutions, to ensure the safety and security of Moldova’s Jewish population, to preserve the memory of Holocaust victims, and to uphold the integrity of historical truth within Moldova’s education system.

Swastika on grave in Jewish cemetery, Moldova Jewish community in Moldova

