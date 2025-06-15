Body of Aviv Atzili recovered from Gaza

It was cleared for publication on Sunday that the body of Warrant Officer Aviv Atzili was recovered last week from captivity in Gaza, together with that of Yair Yaakov.

Atzili, a member of the Nir Oz security response team, went to fight the terrorist who invaded Israel on October 7th, 2023, fell in battle, and Islamic Jihad terrorists abducted his body from the kibbutz. He was 49 at the time of his death.

His wife, Liat, was abducted by Hamas terrorists from their home in Nir Oz and was released in a hostage deal.

Liat was notified of her husband's murder two days after returning from captivity. The couple has three children, ages 18, 20, and 22. During the massacre, the youngest daughter, Aya, was at Kibbutz Samar, where she served in national service. The older children, Ofri and Neta, were at the kibbutz during the massacre and were saved.

The two bodies were recovered from Khan Yunis when forces from the 188th Brigade found a tunnel shaft and identified signs that indicated that hostages were held there. Special forces from the Yahalom Unit were called to the site, entered the tunnel, and found the two bodies.

There are currently 53 hostages in the Gaza Strip; 20 are believed to be alive, and the other 33 are deceased.

The Hostages Families Forum stated that it "extends its heartfelt condolences to the family of the late Aviv Atzili during this difficult time, following the announcement of his return home. His return serves as a stark reminder of the obligation to bring back all 53 remaining hostages—a duty that remains as urgent today as ever and must remain our constant priority. We ask that the family's request for privacy be respected and that they not be approached directly."