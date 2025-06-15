Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar recently held online briefings with roughly 220 heads of missions, foreign ambassadors and diplomats in Israel, and Israeli representatives around the world.

Minister Sa'ar said: "Iran chose to target Israeli citizens in an attempt to break the spirit of the Israeli public. Our people are strong and understand the necessity of our action. We knew it would have heavy costs, the assessments we received spoke of larger scopes than what is actually happening."

He added: "We still have work to do in Iran, we are not finished with the goals, this plan has been in preparation for a long time. Only yesterday, we reached a state of being able to operate freely over Tehran, and yesterday, we hit the targets of the nuclear program inside Tehran. This happened after we severely hit their air defense system.

Sa'ar concluded: "The Iranians know they are exposed. We have great freedom of action in western Iran and in Tehran."