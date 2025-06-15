תיעוד: פשיטה על תאי אסירים מיו"ש שהביעו שמחה על הירי האיראני לישראל דוברות שב"ס

During the current campaign against Iran, as missiles rained down on the State of Israel, shouts of joy were heard from the cells of Palestinian Arab criminal prisoners in a prison in central Israel.

Per the orders of Israel Prisons Service (IPS) Commissioner Kobi Yaakobi, the elite Massada Unit was called in. The unit's members raided the cells of those involved while utilizing accurate and proportionate operational measures.

The prisoners who were involved were removed from their cells and taken to a disciplinary hearing and punished.

The IPS stated that the action was conducted "as part of the commissioner's zero-tolerance policy toward disturbances of order or support of the enemy, to preserve sovereignty, prison governance, and security within the prison walls."