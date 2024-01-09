Following the sirens regarding rocket alerts that sounded in northern Israel earlier Tuesday, a number of launches were identified from Lebanon toward the areas of Malkia and Yiftach.

In addition, following the sirens that sounded regarding a hostile aircraft infiltration in northern Israel Tuesday morning, interceptors were launched toward several hostile aerial targets that crossed from Lebanon into Israeli territory.

A hostile aircraft fell at an IDF base in northern Israel. No injuries or damage were reported.

Hezbollah had previously claimed that it attacked the base in retaliation for two strikes on terror officials in Lebanese territory.

Earlier on Tuesday, IAF fighter jets struck terror infrastructure in the area of Kfarkela in southern Lebanon. A short while ago, IDF soldiers struck a UAV launch squad in southern Lebanon. IDF artillery is also striking the sources of the launches fired into northern Israel.

"Hezbollah’s ongoing terrorist activity and attacks against Israel violate UN Security Council Resolution 1701," the IDF stressed. "The IDF will continue to defend its borders from any threat."