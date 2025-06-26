תיעוד מהשמדת המבנה דובר צה"ל

During a special IDF operation based on prior intelligence on Wednesday, IDF troops dismantled a structure in the area of Houla in southern Lebanon.

According to the military, the structure was used by the Hezbollah terrorist organization for military activity, including attempts to gather intelligence on IDF troops.

The IDF stressed that the terrorists’ activity in the structure constituted a clear violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.

The structure was also the residence of Ahmad Ghazi Ali, a Hezbollah terrorist who was eliminated last week in the same area after he was identified attempting to re-establish Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure in the area.