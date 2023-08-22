The weapon most likely used to carry out the shooting attack near Hebron

On Monday night, during a joint IDF, ISA, and Israel Border Police counterterrorism activity in the towns of Azzun and Abwein, two wanted individuals suspected of involvement in terrorist activity were apprehended. Over twenty suspects were questioned, buildings were searched, and illegal vehicles were confiscated.

During operations in the town of Azzun, explosive devices and Molotov cocktails were hurled at the forces, who responded with riot dispersal means. In the town of Abwein, violent riots were instigated which included Molotov cocktail and rock-hurling, as well as the blocking of roads. IDF soldiers responded with live fire; a hit was identified.

In addition, during a joint IDF, ISA, and Israel Border Police counterterrorism activity in the city of Hebron, “Yamam” police forces apprehended two Palestinian Authority Arabs suspected of carrying out the shooting attack that occurred Monday adjacent to Hebron, where Batsheva Nigri was killed and an additional Israeli civilian was injured. The weapon suspected of being used to carry out the attack was located and confiscated.

The forces operated in the city of Hebron and the towns of Burqa, Bayt Dajan, Qarawat Bani Hassan, Bayt Furik, Bayt Kahil, Surif, Harmala, and the 'Azza Camp and apprehended 13 wanted suspects.

Furthermore, in the cities Qalqilya, Nablus, Ramallah, Tulkarm, and the towns of Silat al-Harithiya, Zababdeh, and Sa-Nur the forces apprehended 15 wanted suspects. During the activity in the town of Silat al-Harithiya, suspects hurled rocks and shots in the area were heard. The forces responded with riot dispersal means. Furthermore, during the activity in the town of Zababdeh, explosive devices were hurled at the forces who responded with live fire; a hit was identified. In the city of Tulkarm, shots were fired at the forces, who responded with live fire.

The suspects and weapons were transferred to security forces for further processing.

No IDF injuries were reported.