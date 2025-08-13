The Chief of the General Staff, LTG Eyal Zamir, conducted a field tour today (Wednesday) in southern Lebanon with the Commander of the 91st Division, BG Yuval Gaz, the Commander of the 769th Brigade, COL Y., and other commanders.

The Chief of the General Staff spoke with the commanders and troops, both active-duty and reserve, in the arena, emphasizing that the mission they are carrying out is significant and important. He added that thanks to their actions, the operational achievements have been preserved, enabling the continued protection of the residents in the north.

Chief of Staff Zamir told the soldiers: “The reason we are here today is because we changed the security reality in the northern arena. The achievements are unprecedented - since the ceasefire understandings, over 240 terrorists have been eliminated and approximately 600 airstrikes carried out. Today, we are preserving our achievements to protect the northern communities - this is thanks to you."

"We are in the midst of a significant period; the central mission for all of us is to safeguard the security of the State, the security of the civilians, and the defense of the northern communities,” he said.

He continued: “This morning, we approved plans for achieving operational control of Gaza, and now we are in Lebanon. At the same time, we are operating in Syria, in Yemen, in Judea and Samaria, and monitoring developments in Iran. We are in a multi-arena war, adapting concepts to the threats. We are in all the arenas - launching strikes, all on our own initiative.”

"We are on the front line, we are proactive, and we are constantly thwarting threats. We do this in all arenas - we identify a threat and eliminate it. Our proactive approach and initiative are at the center," he stated.

"Use this period to accomplish the objective while maintaining and improving the spirit and readiness of the unit. Many more challenges lie ahead of us," Zamir said. "Our role is to shape our national security as we see fit. We will not go backwards. We are operating according to a new strategic concept - we will not allow threats to grow. We will work to strengthen the operational readiness of our troops and build their ability to carry out the missions."

"On behalf of the residents who live here in this arena, on behalf of the IDF - I trust you, your vigilance, and your alertness,” the Chief of Staff concluded