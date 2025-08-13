Over the past day, efforts have been made to schedule a meeting between Defense Minister Israel Katz and IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir to settle the dispute between the two, Kan News reported on Wednesday.

According to the report, the meeting may occur as early as Wednesday evening but no later than Thursday after the weekly situational assessment attended by the two at the Kirya Base in Tel Aviv.

The dispute between the two worsened this week, surrounding the issue of high-ranking appointments in the military. Even beforehand, there was tension between Zamir and the political echelon amid its decision to take over Gaza City against the IDF's recommendation due to its concern for the lives of the hostages.

The Minister of Defense's office and the Chief of Staff's office expressed willingness to end the dispute as fast as possible to allow for operational preparations for the upcoming maneuver.

On Tuesday, it was reported that Zamir arrived at the office of Defense Minister Israel Katz in an attempt to finalize a list of military appointments but was refused entry. Military sources claimed Zamir had come for a pre-scheduled meeting but was told the Minister was busy. Katz's office stated on the other hand that the Chief of Staff's office was notified that the minister was unavailable, and Zamir still came.