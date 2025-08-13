After more than two decades of political stagnation caused by persistent international pressure and opposition from the Palestinian Authority, the E1 plan in Ma’ale Adumim is moving forward with the approval of 3,401 new housing units.

The plan, which connects Ma’ale Adumim to Jerusalem and disrupts Arab territorial contiguity between Ramallah and Bethlehem, is viewed as a decisive move that buries the idea of a Palestinian state. From the perspective of the Palestinian Authority and the international community, this strategic area is considered essential for the establishment of a Palestinian state with its capital in eastern Jerusalem.

As part of the plan, the Tzipor Midbar neighborhood in Ma’ale Adumim will receive an additional 3,515 housing units, bringing the total to 6,916 new units. This development is expected to double the city’s population, with approximately 35,000 new residents anticipated in the coming years.

Minister Smotrich stated: “The approval of the construction plans in E1 buries the idea of a Palestinian state and continues the many actions we are advancing on the ground as part of the de facto sovereignty plan initiated with the formation of the government. After decades of international pressure and freezes, we are breaking conventions and connecting Ma’ale Adumim to Jerusalem. This is Zionism at its best- building, settling, and strengthening our sovereignty in the Land of Israel.”

Israel Gantz, chairman of the Yesha Council and head of the Binyamin Regional Council, praised the decision: “This is another tremendous and historic achievement for the settlement movement in advancing sovereignty. I thank Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Minister Bezalel Smotrich, and the Settlement Administration staff for carrying out a true revolution in strengthening the settlement enterprise.”

“We expect the Israeli government to act without delay to apply full sovereignty over Judea and Samaria and to prevent the establishment of a terror state that would threaten the future of the State of Israel.”

Ma’ale Adumim Mayor Guy Yifrach added: “Ma’ale Adumim and the State of Israel have waited over 30 years for this significant development. Building the neighborhood will connect Ma’ale Adumim to Jerusalem and serve as a Zionist response of settlement and nation-building. The Palestinians aimed to establish a stranglehold through illegal construction - this project will thwart that effort.”

“Above all, we are building for our young generation. Ma’ale Adumim ranks among Israel’s leading cities in enlistment and reserve service. There is no reason these young people - the salt of the earth - should not be able to build their homes in their hometown. I thank Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who with determination and courage, did what is right and just for the settlement movement and the State of Israel,” Yifrach concluded.

