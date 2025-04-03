IDF, ISA, and Israel Police forces are continuing to operate in northern Samaria, as part of the counterterrorism activity in the area.

On Wednesday, several terrorists hurled explosive devices toward IDF soldiers in Silat al-Harithiya in the area of Jenin.

The soldiers responded with fire toward the terrorists to remove the threat, eliminating one terrorist and injuring two additional terrorists. No IDF injuries were reported.

Overnight, during additional activities, Israeli security forces apprehended eight suspects and confiscated two “Carlo” weapons.

The suspects who were apprehended and the confiscated weapons were transferred to the ISA and Israel Police for further questioning.

"Israeli security forces will continue to operate to thwart terrorism in Judea and Samaria to maintain the security of Israeli civilians," the joint statement stressed.