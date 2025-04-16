On Tuesday, Border Police fighters commanded by the Etzion Brigade operated in the area of the town of Abu Dis in Judea and Samaria.

During the operation, a number of terrorists began to disrupt the order and hurl rocks at the security forces operating at the site.

The soldiers noticed one of the suspects while throwing stones, and began pursuing the terrorist on foot. Following the pursuit, the soldiers arrested the terrorist red-handed.

The terrorist, who has been identified as a 21-year-old resident of Abu Dis, was transferred to security forces for continued interrogation.