Former IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi came out strongly against Mossad Director David Barnea, Channel 13 reported on Wednesday.

Halevi criticized Barnea's performance, especially regarding the war with Iran. “He did not choose the right directions,” Halevi said, referring to what he described as an almost PR-style management of the operations.

He further claimed that Barnea "recommended actions that were not in his area of responsibility, and he was not responsible for their consequences."

Among other things, the former Chief of Staff criticized the way these acts reached the public: "The Mossad Director is crowning himself with laurels, he takes credit for events that the IDF led, and does PR for himself with a lack of collegiality." He added that "it occupies him to the point that he allowed the publication of footage from operations in Iran."