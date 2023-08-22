It has been cleared for publication that overnight, following joint intelligence and operational activity led by the IDF, Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet), and Israel Border Police, two Palestinian Arab, residents of Hebron and relatives, were apprehended.

They are suspected of carrying out the shooting attack near Hebron on Monday, in which Batsheva Nigri was killed and an additional Israeli civilian was injured.

During their initial questioning, the two linked themselves to carrying out the attack. Following their apprehension, the weapon that was allegedly used to carry out the attack was turned in and confiscated.

The suspects were transferred to the Shin Bet for further questioning.

The funeral for Nigri (42), a mother of three, was held on Monday evening in Beit Hagai in the southern Hebron Hills. Among those present was Settlement Minister Orit Strock, who is a resident of Hebron.

Meanwhile, Aryeh Gotlieb, who was driving Batsheva and her daughter and was injured in the attack, left the operation room at Soroka Hospital in Be'er Sheva. He remains in serious but stable condition.