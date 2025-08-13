I have developed what I think is a fair solution to Israel’s Haredi draft exemption problem. It does not involve locking up draft evaders or withholding government subsidies for Haredi educational institutions. Rather, it requires every Haredi and secular citizen of draft age to perform mandatory national service of their choice.

For example, after finishing basic training, a person could elect to continue in the army, Magen David Adom, KKL, the educational sector or any other type of national service agreed upon by the Knesset.

If someone refused to perform this obligatory service to the state, they would lose both their right to vote and their access to government financial support. These privileges could be regained if the person agreed to do national service. And there would be no age or time limit past which someone who had refused to perform national service would be permanently barred from regaining the right to vote or to secure government assistance.

This proposed system would also be applied to Israel’s Arab community which, with notable exceptions, would be barred from entering the army.

That the IDF is suffering from a major manpower crisis is not open to debate. But this shortfall in recruits is caused not only by large numbers of draft age Haredi and secular citizens refusing to serve, but also by the army’s dysfunctional organization, politically biased promotion system, and counterproductive military doctrine , which doesn’t emphasize achieving quick, decisive victories over our enemies.

I believe that my proposed draft law if coupled with a much needed comprehensive military reform program could provide Israel with sufficient troops to effectively defeat any future threat we may be faced with.