ואטורי בראיון נגד זמיר ערוץ כנסת

Likud MK Nissim Vaturi launched a sharp criticism of IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, following reports that comments made by Zamir during closed cabinet discussions were leaked and eventually cited by foreign leaders.

Vaturi expressed particular concern over reports that German Chancellor Friedrich Merz referred to remarks attributed to Zamir as part of his reasoning behind Germany’s recent decision to impose a weapons embargo on Israel. According to Vaturi, the chancellor’s interpretation — that “this war is unnecessary” — stemmed from Zamir’s reported reservations about ongoing military operations in Gaza.

“The Chief of Staff must stop leaking information from cabinet discussions,” Vaturi said in an interview with the Knesset Channel. “He has caused enormous damage to the State of Israel. The fact that the German chancellor is quoting him as the source for a position that delegitimizes our war effort is extremely serious.”