An unknown person locked the entrance gate to the parking lot at Justice Minister Yariv Levin’s residence in Modi’in. Residents of the building broke the lock, and security around the minister has been increased.

The incident occurred today (Thursday) when someone locked the gate to the parking lot at Minister Levin’s residential building. The lock was breached within minutes by the building’s residents. Following the incident, security around the minister was heightened, and he is considering filing a police complaint.

A statement from Levin’s office said: “Anarchists decided it was legitimate to lock the entrance to a building’s parking lot, where Minister Levin resides. Of course, the parking lot is used not only by him but by all the neighbors.”

The event took place one day after another action involving Minister Levin, when the locks to his Tel Aviv office were replaced. This office is also regularly used by Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara. Upon arriving at the office, Baharav-Miara found she could not enter, prompting a police complaint.

Levin’s office stated: “The locks in the minister’s Tel Aviv office were indeed replaced. The office belongs to the minister, not Attorney Baharav-Miara. Her attempt to use the minister’s office without authorization is yet another example of questionable conduct by someone who has already been removed from her position.” Sources close to the minister added that a phone call was made to the attorney general’s office, informing her that she would not be allowed to remain in the office in the coming weeks.