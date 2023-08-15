On Monday night, during IDF counterterrorism activity in the Aqabat Jabar Camp and the town of Ein Al Sultan, the forces apprehended two wanted suspects.

During the activity in the town of Ein Al Sultan, a violent riot was instigated, including the hurling of Molotov cocktails towards the forces, who responded with .22 caliber rounds. Hits were identified. Furthermore, during the activity in the camp, suspects fired toward the Israel Border Police, who responded with live fire. Hits were identified.

In the town of Silwad, IDF soldiers apprehended three wanted suspects, and confiscated two airsoft guns, a handgun, and an M-16 rifle. During the forces’ exit from the town, suspects hurled rocks toward them. In the town of Burqa and in the city of Hebron, three additional wanted suspects were apprehended.

During the forces’ activity in the town of Yata, suspects hurled rocks at the soldiers, who responded with riot dispersal means.

The suspects and weapons were transferred to security forces for further processing.

No IDF injuries were reported.