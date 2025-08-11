🚨 *URGENT* Baby Avigayil needs our help

Avigayil is just a few months old and already battling a rare aggressive cancer.

She needs urgent biological treatment. The cost is overwhelming and we need to raise an additional $4000.

💔 Please help us give her a chance to live, to smile again, to learn Alef-Beis, to grow up in good health and loved by her family.

Every donation is pikuach nefesh, every tefillah counts, every donation brings us closer.

With hope and deep gratitude

Yitzchak and Tehillah

Avigayil’s parents



