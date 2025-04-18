תיעוד: לוחמי יחידת דובדבן עוצרים שני סייענים מהפיגוע בפונדוק צילום: דובר צה"ל

As part of the counterterrorism operation in northern Samaria, Duvdevan Unit soldiers, directed by the ISA, operated in the village of Qabatiya to apprehend two accomplices involved in the terror attack in al-Funduq.

The January terror attack left three Israeli civilians dead and multiple others injured.

As part of the operation, the soldiers surrounded the terrorists' house, and the suspects ultimately surrendered to the troops. During a search of their home, two pistols and additional weapons were located.

The accomplices were apprehended while a parallel operation was being conducted by the Yamam Unit and the ISA in the area, leading to the apprehension of the third assailant involved in the attack. The accomplices provided vital information about the assailant’s location in a cave, where he was later eliminated.

Following the apprehensions, the IDF stated: "Duvdevan Unit troops, along with the security agencies, will continue to operate to thwart terrorism throughout Judea and Samaria in order to safeguard the security of the citizens of the State of Israel."