Troops of the 226th Brigade under the command of the 210th Division, in cooperation with field investigators from Unit 504, completed a mission on Saturday night to raid four locations in southern Syria.

During the operation, the troops conducted field interrogations of several suspects involved in weapons trafficking in the Hader area in southern Syria.

Following prior intelligence surveillance and an in-depth field investigation, the troops entered the four locations simultaneously and located numerous weapons that the suspects had been trafficking.

Troops of the 210th Division remain deployed in the area, continuing to operate and prevent the entrenchment of any terrorist elements in Syria, with the aim of protecting Israeli civilians, and in particular, the residents of the Golan Heights.