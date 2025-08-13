The Toronto International Film Festival announced today (Wednesday) the removal of the film The Road Between Us - The Ultimate Rescue from this year's screening lineup.

The film, directed by Barry Avrich, documents the rescue actions of Maj. Gen. (res.) Noam Tibon during the October 7th massacre.

Festival management justified the decision by saying the filmmakers did not provide evidence that they hold usage rights for footage filmed on GoPro cameras by Hamas operatives that day, and, according to the festival, without those clearances the film could not be screened as part of the event.

It is estimated that the decision was made following pressure from anti-Israel organizations and fears of demonstrations and unrest during the festival.

Tibon responded to the decision, and said, "Toronto Festival yielded to pressures and threats, and chose to silence and erase the massacre. Director Barry Avrich's documentary brings a human story to the screen, not a political one, and documents the harsh reality on the worst day in the history of the State of Israel."

He added, "My message to the festival's management: the truth cannot be erased. The atrocities committed by Hamas cannot be erased or denied. The festival management's claim that the film cannot be screened because 'usage approvals' were not obtained for Hamas footage from that terrible day is absurd and bizarre, and constitutes further harm to the victims of that terrible day."

He said, "Freedom of expression is the courage to screen and voice things that are challenging and uncomfortable to certain audiences. TIFF, which this year screens films from a Palestinian perspective, but censors a film about the massacre from an Israeli perspective, has failed a grave moral test. Despite the timidity of the festival's directors, I am proud to say the film will be screened in Toronto, before a broad audience that will be exposed to the truth about the massacre. I thank director Barry Avrich for his courage, and together we will work to bring the film to millions of people around the world."

A TIFF spokesperson stated, “The invitation for the Canadian documentary film The Road Between Us: The Ultimate Rescue was withdrawn by TIFF because general requirements for inclusion in the festival, and conditions that were requested when the film was initially invited, were not met, including legal clearance of all footage. The purpose of the requested conditions was to protect TIFF from legal implications and to allow TIFF to manage and mitigate anticipated and known risks around the screening of a film about highly sensitive subject matter, including potential threat of significant disruption.”

“As per our terms and conditions for participation in the festival, ‘TIFF may disqualify from participation in the Festival any Film that TIFF determines in its sole and absolute discretion would not be in TIFF’s best interest to include in the Festival.'”