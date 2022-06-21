The United States on Tuesday promised to maintain its strong support for Israel as it heads to its fifth election in less than four years.

"I don't expect political developments in Israel will have implications for what we are seeking to accomplish together with our Israeli partners -- or with our Palestinian partners for that matter," State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters, according to AFP.

"The strength of our relationship does not depend on who sits in the Oval Office. It doesn't depend on who sits in the prime minister's chair in Israel," Price added.

"This is a strategic partnership between our two countries. It will continue to be a strategic partnership between our two countries in the coming weeks, in the coming months as the process plays out," he stressed.

Earlier on Tuesday, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid spoke to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The two discussed President Biden’s visit to Israel next month. The Foreign Ministry said that "the visit will be an opportunity to emphasize the President’s deep personal connection to Israel, the United States’ commitment to Israel’s security, and the strengthening of Israel in the region."

"The visit will have significant implications for the region and the fight against Iran, as well as immense potential to significantly improve regional stability and security,” it added.

Blinken later tweeted about the conversation with Lapid and wrote, “I spoke with Yair Lapid today regarding the dissolution of the Knesset, underscoring our respect for Israel’s democratic processes and our unwavering commitment to the strong US-Israeli strategic relationship.”

US Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides said on Monday, following the announcement on the dissolution of the Knesset, that Biden still plans to visit Israel next month.