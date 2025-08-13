Dozens of Palestinian Authority Arab terrorists threw rocks at an off-duty soldier and a civilian near Duma, the IDF confirmed Wednesday afternoon.

"Earlier today, during engineering works near Duma, dozens of Palestinian terrorists hurled rocks toward an IDF soldier who was off duty and an Israeli civilian who was present at the scene," the IDF statement read.

"In response, the soldier fired warning shots into the air."

"The terrorists continued to hurl rocks, and in response, the soldier fired to remove the threat, and a hit was identified. Following this, the terrorists attempted to grab the soldier's weapon.

"Upon receiving the report, additional IDF soldiers were dispatched to the scene. The incident has concluded."

The IDF also noted that as a result of the rock hurling, the civilian and the soldier were lightly injured and received medical treatment at the scene.