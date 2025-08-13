The Chief of the General Staff, LTG Eyal Zamir, held a discussion today (Wednesday) in which he approved the main framework for the IDF’s operational plan in the Gaza Strip.

The discussion was attended by the General Staff Forum, ISA representatives, and other commanders.

During the discussion, the IDF’s actions to date were presented, including the operations in the Zeitoun area that began yesterday.

In addition, the central concept for the plan for the next stages in the Gaza Strip was presented and approved, in accordance with the directive of the political echelon.

The Chief of the General Staff emphasized the importance of increasing troop readiness and preparedness for reserve recruitment, while providing time to regroup and recover ahead of the upcoming missions.