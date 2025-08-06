US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce was asked on Tuesday about reports in the media about Israeli plans to conquer the Gaza Strip.

"You know what we're focused on, still getting the hostages out," Bruce said during a press briefing, referring the reporter who posed the question to the Israeli government.

"Reporting is one thing. Real plans might be another. We are not in the business of interpreting statements from foreign governments, when and if they're made," she said.

Bruce stressed that the US remains focused on freeing the hostages, including the remains of two Americans, and ensuring that Hamas never rules Gaza again.

On Monday, sources in the Prime Minister's office said they believe that Netanyahu has made a fundamental decision to capture the Gaza Strip as part of Operation Swords of Iron.

The sources stated that ministers who have spoken with Netanyahu recently heard from him about his intention to expand operations in Gaza, and even reported that he used the words "capturing the Strip."

According to reports, if the decision is implemented, it would contradict the position of the IDF and Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir, who oppose such a large-scale operation at this stage.

On Tuesday, Defense Minister Israel Katz affirmed the military's readiness to implement any policy decisions made by Israel's leadership.

"Once the politicians determine the course, the military will carry it out professionally, as it has throughout the conflict. As Defense Minister, it is my responsibility to ensure that happens, and I will," said Katz.