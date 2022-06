US Secretary of State Antony Blinken commented on Tuesday on his conversation with Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, which took place one day after the announcement that the Knesset would be dissolved and new elections held in Israel.

“I spoke with Yair Lapid today regarding the dissolution of the Knesset, underscoring our respect for Israel’s democratic processes and our unwavering commitment to the strong US-Israeli strategic relationship,” tweeted Blinken.