US President Joe Biden still plans to visit Israel next month despite the collapse of the Israeli government.

"President Biden's trip to Israel will happen as planned," US Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides told journalist Barak Ravid of Walla! and Axios.

A US National Security Council spokesperson said, "We have a strategic relationship with Israel that goes beyond any one government. The President looks forward to the visit next month."

The White House announced last week that Biden will arrive in Israel on July 13 for his first official visit to the Jewish State since taking office nearly a year and a half ago.

Biden will also visit the Palestinian Authority and Saudi Arabia during his trip to the Middle East, which will last from July 13-16.

During the visit to Israel, Biden will meet with Yair Lapid, who will become interim Prime Minister after the Knesset disbands.

Lapid, who will also continue to serve as Foreign Minister, will be taking over for current Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

Bennett and Lapid decided earlier on Monday to dissolve the current government and hold new elections. The decision was made after the two exhausted efforts to preserve the current coalition, which has seen numerous crises in recent months.

The two will submit a bill to this effect for approval by the Knesset next week.

Bennett addressed the nation on Monday evening following the decision to dissolve the government.

"We wanted to continue, believe me, we left no stone unturned. Not for our honor - but for the honor of this beautiful country. Last Friday I was told by security officials and lawyers that with the expiration of the Judea and Samaria regulations, the State of Israel will enter chaos. I could not allow this,” he said.