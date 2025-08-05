The Trump administration has announced that US states and cities that engage in boycotting Israeli companies will be denied federal funding for disaster preparedness, Reuters reported on Monday.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) posted notices on Friday stating that states must adhere to its "terms and conditions" to qualify for federal disaster preparedness funding. These conditions mandate that states certify they will not sever "commercial relations specifically with Israeli companies" to access grants, which total at least $1.9 billion. This funding is used to cover critical expenses like search-and-rescue equipment, emergency manager salaries, and backup power systems.

The announcement is a continuation of the Trump administration's strategy to use federal resources to push its views on Israel. Earlier this year, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) declared that states and cities boycotting Israel would be barred from receiving FEMA funding.

This new rule specifically targets the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement, which seeks to economically pressure Israel to end its presence in Judea and Samaria. BDS supporters have been more vocal in recent years, especially after Hamas attacked southern Israel and Israel launched an invasion in Gaza in 2023.

A spokesperson for DHS, led by Secretary Kristi Noem, reinforced the policy, stating, "DHS will enforce all antidiscrimination laws and policies, including as it relates to the BDS movement, which is expressly grounded in antisemitism."

While the policy is largely symbolic—since 34 states already have anti-BDS laws or policies in place—it marks a significant move by the Trump administration to further align its political agenda with federal funding decisions.