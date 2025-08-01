The White House announced Thursday that the United States will raise tariffs on goods imported from Israel to 15% beginning Friday, as part of President Donald Trump’s broader international trade policy.

The announcement was formalized in an executive order signed by President Trump, which revises reciprocal tariff rates on a range of countries.

The new rate marks a slight reduction from the 17% tariff announced in April , bringing it down by two percentage points. At the time, the measure was introduced as part of a temporary increase under the administration’s evolving trade agenda.

A senior Israeli economic official, quoted by Channel 12 News, described the decision as “disappointing,” and noted that Jerusalem had anticipated the rate would be adjusted to 10%.