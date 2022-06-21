Foreign Minister Yair Lapid is currently speaking with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The two discussed President Biden’s visit to Israel next month. The Foreign Ministry said that "the visit will be an opportunity to emphasize the President’s deep personal connection to Israel, the United States’ commitment to Israel’s security, and the strengthening of Israel in the region."



"The visit will have significant implications for the region and the fight against Iran, as well as immense potential to significantly improve regional stability and security.



Foreign Minister Lapid briefed the Secretary of State on his upcoming flight to Turkey and on the joint counterterrorism activities with the Turkish government.