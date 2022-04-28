A suspicious object was reported Thursday morning in the southern city of Sderot, near one of the homes.

Israel Police sappers neutralized the object and removed it from the scene. They added that the object was a homemade pipe bomb.

Meanwhile, in the southern port city of Ashkelon, shots were fired at a business which was closed and empty of people.

Police are investigating whether the two incidents are connected.

In the interim, police investigators have begun collecting evidence and testimonies, in an attempt to identify the suspects.