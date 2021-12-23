Israel Police on Wednesday night located and confiscated three homemade explosive devices during a focused operation in Kafr al-Eizariya in the Jerusalem region.

During the operation, security forces confiscated homemade pipe bombs, which were possessed illegally.

Three Arabs from one of the Arab neighborhoods in Jerusalem have been taken for questioning.

Also on Wednesday night, a Palestinian Authority (PA) Arab opened fire towards the town of Psagot in the Binyamin region. There were no injuries.

At the same time, Arab sources reported that a 26-year-old PA Arab resident of Al-Am'ari in Ramallah was shot and killed by IDF fire. He is believed to be the terrorist who carried out the attack, was shot by the IDF and fled. He was later pronounced dead.