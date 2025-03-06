During a counterterrorism operation in northern Samaria, soldiers of the Kfir Brigade located and dismantled an improvised explosives laboratory and a weapons storage facility.

In the storage facility, the troops located approximately 100 pipe bombs, eight explosive devices, and a system for detonating explosives.

Additionally, the soldiers located and dismantled an improvised drone production laboratory and several structures used as terrorist infrastructure in Tulkarm.

"Israeli security forces will continue counterterrorism operations in Judea and Samaria to ensure the security of the citizens of the State of Israel," the IDF stated.

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל